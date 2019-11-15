Three lorries, RTC bus involved in accident in Karimnagar

By | Published: 4:57 pm 5:14 pm

Karimnagar: Three lorries and an RTC bus were involved in an accident near Erukulla on Rajiv Rahadari on the outskirts of Karimnagar town. A few passengers travelling in the bus received injuries.

According to locals, one of the tyres of a lorry got punctured while passing through Erukulla. While the driver was trying to park the vehicle besides the road, two other lorries and an RTC bus behind the first lorry rammed into each other.

Some of the passengers travelling in the bus were injured. The alert locals rescued the passengers by breaking the windowpanes and shifted them to hospital.

