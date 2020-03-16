Three Maoist couriers arrested in Khammam

By | Published: 8:17 pm

Khammam: Three Maoist couriers were arrested by police at Enkoor in Khammam district on Monday.

The arrested were identified as Madakam Bhima, Madakam Anda and Madakam Malla of Timirigudem Usoor block of Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh State, informed the police. They were taken into custody while moving suspiciously at Konayapalem village outskirts.

According to the police, they joined the Maoists in the year 2008. Bhima was Grama Rakshana Dalam member, Anda and Malla were members of Dandakaranya Adivasi Kisan Mazdoor Sanghatan. They used to supply goods to Maoists and provide shelter when they visit villages.

Following directions from Maoist Pamedu Area Committee commander Manila and its member Urmila, the trio has arrived at Cherla at first and then to Enkoor. During morning hours, they work as labourers in chilli fields while in the night they steal detonators and wires and hide them in bushes.

They were caught while they were returning to their place carrying detonators and wires packed in chilli bags. In all, 23 detonators and two bundles of wire were seized from their possession. The trio was sent to judicial remand, the police said.

