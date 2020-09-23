Three Maoists killed in encounter in Cherla

The incident occurred in the forests of Chennapuram in the mandal late in the evening when the police were engaged in combing operations, Superintendent of Police Sunil Dutt said

By | Published: 9:11 pm

Kothagudem: Three Maoists, including two women naxals, were killed in an exchange of fire in Cherla mandal in the district on Wednesday.

The incident occurred in the forests of Chennapuram in the mandal late in the evening when the police were engaged in combing operations, Superintendent of Police Sunil Dutt said.

The bodies of the Maoists were recovered from the spot where the encounter took place. An 8mm rifle, kit bags and explosive material were seized, he said.

Combing operations were going on for some more naxals who escaped from the spot, Dutt said, adding that the identities of the Maoists killed in the encounter was yet to be established.

