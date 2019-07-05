Three-member bike thief gang held in Hyderabad

By | Published: 11:24 pm

Hyderabad: The Vanasthalipuram police arrested a three-member automobile thief gang and seized nine motorcycles worth Rs 7.5 lakh from them here on Friday.

The arrested persons were identified as D Shiva (21) from Nagole, S Naresh (21) from LB Nagar and N Gnanendra (19) from Moosarambagh, all degree students.

According to the police, the trio was childhood friends and was involved in ten cases until now in Vanasthalipuram, Chaitanyapuri, LB Nagar and Hayathnagar areas. They were caught during a vehicle checking at Panama cross roads in Vanasthalipuram and recovered vehicles from them.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter