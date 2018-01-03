Three-member extortion gang held in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:22 am

Hyderabad: The Amberpet police on Tuesday arrested a three-member extortion gang on charges of threatening and extorting money from private colleges here. The gang would approach as members of ‘BC Udhyama Vedhika’ and extort money, the police said.

The arrested were identified as V Rakesh (31), a car driver from Hayathnagar, Sheik Azharuddin (21) from Hayathnagar and J Prasad (29) from LB Nagar.

According to the police, they were friends and were addicted to various kinds of vices. As their income seemed meagre, they plotted to earn easy money through illegal means.

“They used to inform managements of private colleges that they were operating by flouting regulations and demanded money. They also threatened to defame the colleges if their demands were not met,” the police said.

Based on a complaint from the management of a private college, the Amberpet police booked a case of cheating and extortion under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

Following a tip-off, the gang was held on Tuesday evening. A bike, cell phones and Rs 3,000 in cash were seized from them. The suspects were produced in court and sent to judicial remand. Meanwhile, the Amberpet police are verifying the criminal history of the gang to check if it was involved in similar offences.