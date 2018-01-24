Three-member gang held with 5 kg marijuana in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:13 am

Hyderabad: The West Zone Task Force on Tuesday nabbed a three-member drug peddling gang at Mangalhat and seized five kilos of marijuana from them here. Police said the three had become friends on social media and plotted to sell drugs. Cell phones, a bike and Rs 2,000 were seized from them.

The arrested persons were identified as Mohammed Omer Farooq (26), a salesman; Syed Omer Pasha (22), a trader from Nalgonda; and Mohammed Abdul Razak (20), a hotel worker from Nalgonda. Police said Farooq became friends with Pasha on Facebook in 2016. Razzak worked in Pasha’s farm house.

Farooq, who worked in Visakhapatnam for a brief period till 2015 had learned about the availability of marijuana in the agency areas of Araku valley and convinced Pasha that they could make easy money by selling the drug in Hyderabad, following which Pasha sent Razzak to get the drug and sell it in Mangalhat, police said.

Razzak went to Araku twice this month and purchased marijuana and sold it to customers at Jali Hanuman area in Mangalhat and the three shared the profits.

“Couple of days ago, Razzak again went to Araku and bought five kilos of marijuana for Rs 10,000. He returned to Hyderabad along with the drug in a bus. He then handed it over to Farooq near Ramoji Film City,” police said, adding that they were nabbed on Tuesday when they came to the Jali Hanuman area and were trying to sell it.

The three along with the seized drug were handed over to the Mangalhat police for further investigation.