Three-member gram panchayat tribunal set up

By | Published: 12:15 am

Hyderabad: The State government on Monday appointed Telangana State Gram Panchayat Tribunal with three members following approval from Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.

Former Mahabubnagar Zilla Parishad Chairman Bandaru Bhaskar, former Nekkonda MPP G Ajay Kumar and senior advocate P Govardhan Reddy will be members of the tribunal, which was appointed as per the new Panchayat Raj Act.

The members had actively participated in the separate Statehood movement. Bhaskar served as Mahabubnagar Zilla Parishad Chairman from 2014 to 2019, besides serving as Keshavaram sarpanch. Ajay Kumar was Nekkonda MPP during 2014-19 where he was also elected Telangana State MPPs Forum convener. He also worked as an advocate in the then AP High Court before joining the Statehood movement. Govardhan Reddy from Rangareddy is an advocate.