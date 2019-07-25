All three members say they need an official word from CoA

By | Published: 12:00 am 11:07 pm

Hyderabad: The recent annual general meeting (AGM) of the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) had constituted a first-ever three-member cricket advisory committee (CAC) of SL Venkatapathy Raju, MV Narasimha Rao and Purnima Rau, but that could be a doubtful starter as all three want official confirmation from CoA of the association. The CoA constitutes of Justice (retd) Anil Dave, Justice (retd) G Seethapathy and Ratnakar Shetty.

The three expressed their apprehensions of their roles and wanted some clarification before they take up their posts in CAC.

Former Test left-arm spinner Raju said that he was honoured that AGM took a decision to appoint him as one of the members of CAC. “But I need a few clarifications from the CoA. Although the AGM took the decision but who will give the appointment letter? It is a very delicate matter. I have a few obligations as TV commentator and this may come under ‘conflict of interest’.

“Therefore we need to know the guidelines of the committee. I think the appointment ought to be cleared by CoA,’’ the 50-year-old said.

Former Hyderabad captain Narasimha Rao, who is based in Ireland, also expressed his doubts of taking up this role and said it is a question of once beaten twice shy. “I need a written appointment letter. I can’t fly from Ireland without any letter from HCA. It will be foolhardy. I have learnt my lessons in a bitter way after my experience as director of the Hyderabad Cricket Academy of Excellence (HCAE) from 2016 to 2018. I’m happy that AGM has bestowed a huge responsibility to help Hyderabad cricket, but under the circumstances, I don’t think it is a possibility to come straightaway and take up the job,’’ the 64-year-old Rao, who played in four Tests, said from Ireland.

Purnima Rau, the former Indian captain and coach, too echoed the same feelings. “I need an official letter from HCA before I take up this job. I do wish to serve as one of the members of the CAC, but at the same time there should be some clarifications,’’ said the 52-year-old, who was the coach of the Sikkim’s women’s team last season.

The decision of these three international cricketers could leave the HCA in a spot. The CAC, consisting of international cricketers, is part of the Lodha Committee recommendations to be formed by all the associations. The CAC would appoint senior selection committee and coaches of various age category teams.

In the August 21st meeting, Mohammad Azharuddin, Arshad Ayub, Shivlal Yadav, Venkatapathy Raju and Noel David attended among men. The notable absentees were VVS Laxman, Syed Abid Ali and Ambati Rayudu. Among the women internationals, Purnima Rau, Rajini Venugopal and Diana David were present at the meeting.