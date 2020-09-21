Three minors among four held for bike lifting in Adilabad

The four were detained when they were found moving suspiciously during a vehicle check by Mavala Sub-Inspector D Ramesh at a fuel station in Dasnapur in the town.

Adilabad: Four persons including three minors were arrested for allegedly lifting motorbikes in different parts of Adilabad and Nirmal districts, here on Monday. Eleven bikes were seized from them and the value of the vehicles was assessed to be Rs 4 lakh.

Adilabad DSP Venkateshwarlu, producing the lifters before pressmen, said that the accused were Shabad Khan, 21, a resident of Badaka Mohalla in Adilabad, and three minors belonging to the town. The four were detained when they were found moving suspiciously during a vehicle check by Mavala Sub-Inspector D Ramesh at a fuel station in Dasnapur in the town.

During the course of interrogations, Shabad confessed to forming a gang to steal two-wheelers to lead a lavish lifestyle for the past two months. He admitted that they had lifted eleven bikes in Nirmal and Adilabad districts so far. He stated that they were partying with the help of money they got from selling the two-wheelers.

Venkateshwarlu commended Task Force Inspector Chandramouli who led the team that was formed to crack the bike lifting racket. The minors were produced before a juvenile court.

Members of the Task Force team SK Tajuddin, Mangal Singh, Thakur Jagan Singh, Syed Zakir Ali, MA Kareem, Hanumanth Rao, Syed Rahat and J Mahender were present.

