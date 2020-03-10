Three minors drown after Holi celebrations in Khammam

By | Published: 12:07 am

Khammam: Three minors died in erstwhile Khammam in Holi related incidents while two others died in other incidents on Monday.

In the first incident at Gopalapuram, a Class VII student P Indu (14) drowned in a tank on the outskirts of the village. It is said she went to take bath along with five girls after celebrating Holi and drowned.

In Kothagudem district, a 12-year-old boy Shiva of Punugula village in Paloncha mandal drowned in Kinnerasani stream when he went for a swim after celebrating Holi with his friends.

An eight-year-old boy Rajaboina Shivashanker also drowned in Karakavagu in Paloncha while he was cleaning himself after celebrating Holi along with his friends. In the above incidents, police with the help of the locals fished out the bodies, booked cases and launched probe into the cases.

In an accident at Chimalagudem, a driver died as the tractor he was driving overturned. The driver was identified as Peer Saheb (50) of Karepalli. In another incident at Palair, a 22-year-old youth called Banoth Kalyan of Bodiya thanda in the mandal allegedly committed suicide by consuming poison. The police found a pesticide bottle at the incident spot.

