Three more cops test positive in Hyderabad

Published: 11:24 pm 11:26 pm

Hyderabad: At least three more policemen from the Hyderabad City Police have tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday and are undergoing treatment at designated hospitals in the city.

Among them is a constable working with the Traffic Police station, Abid Road, who was shifted to Gandhi Hospital after his reports showed he tested positive. A senior official said around 15 policemen working with different wings of the City Police, including the Traffic branch, had tested positive for Covid-19 so far.

