Three more days of rain likely in Telangana

By | Published: 6:24 pm

Hyderabad: Heavy rains that have been lashing parts of Telangana since Friday are expected to continue for two more days.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department, the Southwest Monsoon has been active over the State and rain occurred at most places in Telangana since Friday morning. It said there were heavy rains at isolated places in Kamareddy, Nizamabad,Kumrum Bheem-Asifabad, and Medak districts.

The IMD also reported heavy rain at a few places in Kamareddy and Nizamabad districts and at isolated places in Janagaon, Nirmal, Sangareddy, Warangal-Urban, Rajanna-Sircilla, Nalgonda, Adilabad, Khammam and Medchal-Malkajgiri districts.

It was very likely that moderate rain or thunder showers would occur at most places in the State on Sunday and Monday. Isolated places might experience heavy rain during this period, the IMD said. The likely rains are a result of an East-West shear zone (an area where rapid changes in wind speed or direction can occur) and cyclonic circulation over South Chhattisgarh.

