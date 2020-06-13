Three more infected by Covid in erstwhile Warangal

By | Published: 9:28 pm

Warangal Urban: Three people including a six-year-old girl tested positive for Covid-19 here on Saturday. Two of them belong to the family of a 35-year-old police constable who tested positive on Thursday.

While constable’s five-year-old son tested positive on Friday, his wife (24) and daughter (6) tested positive on Saturday. The family hails from Shivapuram village of Eturunagaram mandal in Mulugu.

Meanwhile, a 52-year-old from Brahminwada in Warangal city also tested positive on Saturday. He is the neighbour of an ayurvedic doctor who tested positive for Covid-19 on June 5. With these new cases, a total of 10 patients are undergoing treatment at MGM Hospital in Warangal.

