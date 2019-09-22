Three more schemes up our sleeve: KCR

By | Published: 8:38 pm

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Sunday declared in the Assembly that TRS will remain in power in Telangana for at least two more terms. “We have three more schemes up our sleeve and if we introduce these, it will be the end of opposition parties,” he declared amidst thumping of desks by ruling party members. But, he did not reveal what the schemes were.

During the debate on the passage of the Appropriation Bill for 2019-20, the Chief Minister, who tore apart Congress and BJP for their past and continuing follies, said the two parties stood no chance of winning. “Congress’ strength reduced from 21 in the last House to 19 in the 2018 elections. BJP, which had five members, was reduced to one and its member is missing from the House. TRS, on the other hand, increased its strength from 63 to 88 with the people solidly backing it in the elections in an approval of the government’s programmes and policies,” he said. “We also won the majority of the seats in the Lok Sabha elections, and then in the Gram Panchayat and local bodies’ polls. The people have repeatedly reposed their faith in us,” Chandrashekhar Rao said.

