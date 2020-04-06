Three more tests positive for Covid-19 in Nirmal

By | Published: 7:34 pm

Nirmal: Three more novel coronavirus suspects tested positive in Nirmal district taking the total number of Covid-19 positive cases in the district to four. The reports of their blood samples were declared on Monday.

Nirmal Collector Md Musharraf Ali, in a press statement, said one person from Nirmal town, another from Bhainsa town and the third from Narspur (G) mandal tested positive for Covid-19. Blood samples of 140 suspects were sent to Hyderabad till Monday. Of them, 64 suspects tested negative for the respiratory disease and four tested positive, as per the reports released so far. Reports of 72 persons are awaited.

Meanwhile, the Collector instructed residents of Gajulapet to remain indoors and to keep their premises clean. He made this instruction after a suspect of this locality in Nirmal town tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday.

