Three more tests positive for Covid-19 in Telangana

Published: 9:42 pm

Hyderabad: Three more persons tested positive for Covid-19 in Hyderabad on Friday, taking the overall number of coronavirus positive patients in the State to 19. Among the persons who tested positive on Friday include two Indonesian nationals who travelled from Delhi to Karimnagar and an 18-year-old girl from Hyderabad with a travel history to London. The youngster, who is admitted to Fever Hospital, was referred by a private hospital.

The two Indonesian nationals who tested positive on Friday include a 27-year-old male and a 60-year-old elderly person. Health officials said that both of them are in a stable condition at Gandhi Hospital. They were part of the 10 member team from Indonesia who had reached Karimnagar from Delhi by train. Already, 8 members of that group had tested positive for coronavirus.

The first Covid-19 positive case in Hyderabad was confirmed on March 2 when a 24-year-old software professional had tested positive. Since then, in the span of 10 days, 18 more have tested positive while the first positive patient has completely recovered and was discharged from Gandhi Hospital on March 13.

On Thursday, two persons with a travel history to London and one person who returned recently from Dubai tested COVID-19 positive. At present, there are 16 positive patients admitted to Gandhi Hospital and undergoing treatment.

Health officials said that that all persons who have returned from any foreign country or has been in transit should go for self-quarantine for 14 days after reaching Hyderabad. The advisory is also meant for persons who do not have any symptoms but have returned to Hyderabad from a foreign country.

Senior health officials at Gandhi Hospital said that at present all the admitted positive patients were in stable condition and gradually recovering.

