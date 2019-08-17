Three muggers arrested in Hyderabad

By | Published: 11:24 pm

Hyderabad: Three persons, who were allegedly involved in a robbery case, have been arrested by the Commissioner’s Task Force (North) on Saturday. The police seized three mobile phones and an auto-rickshaw from them.

According to DCP (Task Force) P Radha Kishan Rao, the suspects – identified as K Abhilash, 19, Venkat Rao Shinde, 20, and Patan Salman Khan, 19, and two other juveniles, had formed a gang and moved around in an auto.

“The robbers snatched mobile phones from pedestrians while moving in the auto. Later they sold the gadgets for money,” he said, adding, the gang, in the past, was also involved in a similar case in Begumpet on August 1. The victim had lodged a complaint with the Begumpet police station following which the Task Force team identified and caught the gang.

They were handed over to the Begumpet police for further action.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter