Three nabbed for theft in Hyderabad

By | Published: 10:55 pm

Hyderabad: Three persons who were allegedly involved in a theft case were arrested by the Nallakunta police on Monday and a mobile phone and cash were recovered from them.

The arrested were Mohd Rafiq, Mohd Yousuf, and Mohd Haji, all from Noorinagar in Bandlaguda. “They snatched a mobile phone and cash from an ice-cream vendor near Shankar Math in Nallakunta. Basing on the footage from CCTV cameras near the spot, they were identified and caught,” said Assistant Commissioner of Police (Kacheguda) S Sudhakar.