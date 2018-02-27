Three nabbed in Hyderabad for peddling drugs

By | Published: 12:34 am

Hyderabad: The Malkajgiri police Special Operations Team on Monday arrested three persons on charge of drug peddling.

The arrested were T Kishan (35) of Kotiya thanda in Mahabubabad; G Kishan (45) of Karepalli in Karimnagar and Dinesh Singh (39) of Parvada in Maharashtra.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, SOT, Syed Rafeeq, said the prime suspect, T Kishan, supplied marijuana after purchasing it from peddlers in Khammam. He recently got an order for 100 kg of ganja from peddlers in Madhya Pradesh and was transporting it in a car with the help of his accomplices when they were nabbed Choutuppal, he said.

The police seized 77 kg of ganja, three mobile phones and the car, altogether worth Rs 3.8 lakh. A case was booked and the suspects were handed over to the Choutuppal police.