Three of family killed in road mishap in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:13 am

Hyderabad: Tragedy struck a family which was returning after celebrating ‘Raksha Bandhan’, claiming three lives and injuring another in an accident at Nakkalapalli in Moinabad late on Thursday. The mishap occurred when the motorcycle they were riding on was hit by an earthmover, police said.

Pocharam Balreddy, a resident of Subhanpur village, Kothur mandal, had gone to his in-laws’ house along with his wife Jyothi, daughter Lavanya and son Rajesh to celebrate the festival. “After tying rakhis, the family was returning towards Shamshabad on their motorcycle when the mishap occurred,” police said.

When they reached Nakkalapalli, the driver of the earthmover who was driving the vehicle in a negligent manner hit the motorcycle. Balreddy, his wife and daughter died on the spot, while his son survived the accident with injuries.

The Moinabad police are investigating.

