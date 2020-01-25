Three Padma awardees from Telangana

By | Published: 9:23 pm 9:57 pm

Hyderabad: Shuttle star PV Sindhu, innovative farmer Chinthala Venkat Reddy and octogenarian poet Vijayasarathi Sribhashyam are the Padma awardees from the State this year, with Sindhu winning the Padma Bhushan for Sports.

Venkat Reddy, hailing from Alwal in the city, is known for his innovative farming practices, especially for producing record yields using organic practices and for introducing a patented soil fertility process. He won the Padma Shri in the Others Agriculture category.

Reddy, who has a grape farm at Kundanpally in Keesara and a an agriculture research farm in Alwal, where he grows black grapes, rice, wheat and vegetables, has many grape growers following his advice for the better management of diseases, pest attacks, soil nutrition, pruning, training of young grape plants, drip irrigation and so on.

Vijayasarathi Sribhashyam, a well-known Sanskrit poet, won the Padma Shri in the Literature and Education category. Born in March 1936 at Chegurthi village of Karimnagar district to Gopamamba and Sriman Narsimha Charya, Vijayasarathi had his primary education in Urdu medium. Inheriting Sanskrit, Vijayasarathi took to composing poetry at the age of seven.

He composed Sarada Padakinkini at the age of 11, Sabari Paridevanam at 16, Manorama, a novel, at 17 and Praveena Bharatham at the age of 18. He made a mark as a poet at the early age of 22.. His conviction ‘to write only in Sanskrit’ made him experiment in modern thematic aspects in literary forms, according to his blog, which says he introduced ‘seesam’, a Telugu indigenous poetic form and that he was the first to introduce ‘epistolary form’ in Sanskrit literature.

