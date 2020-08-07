Three people end life in separate incidents in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:42 am

Hyderabad: Three people ended their lives by committing suicide in separate incidents here in the city on Thursday.

A 30-year-old woman was found hanging in her house at JNNRM Mallapur here on Thursday evening.

According to the police, P Sangitha was living with her husband Ravi Kumar, a private employee, who returned home around 6 pm from work and found the door locked from inside. He forcibly opened the door and found Sangitha hanging.

“She is suspected to have committed suicide. There was no suicide note found,” said the Nacharam police, who are investigating.

In the second incident, Bhuvan Kumar (30) of Nallakunta, was found hanging in a room at the Sai Krupa Hotel at Chikkadpally. According to the police, Bhuvan Kumar took a room on rent in the hotel on July 3. However for the last two days, he did not come out of the room and the management grew suspicious. On being alerted, the Chikkadpally police reached the spot and broke into the room and found the body hanging from the ceiling fan. Relatives told the police that Bhuvan Kumar was facing financial problems and could have ended his life over it. The police have registered a case under Section 174 of CrPC and are investigating.

In a separate incident, a watchman, R Srinivas (28), of Habsiguda, allegedly hanged himself to death in his house late on Wednesday. Family members told the police that Srinivas was facing financial issues for the last few months and could have decided to end his life over it. A case has been registered by the Osmania University police.

