Three persons commit suicide in separate cases in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:12 am

Hyderabad: Three persons committed suicide in different cases in the city in the last 24 hours. A 68 year-old woman ended her life by jumping from the terrace of her building at Langer Houz early on Sunday.

M Ballamma (68) lived along with her children, at Prashanthnagar in Langer Houz. Early morning at around 1.50 am, she climbed on the terrace of their ground-plus two-storeyed building and leapt to death, the police said.

The family members of Ballamma, told the police that she was suffering from kidney related ailments for last two years and was on dialysis since then. They suspect that she might had been depressed over the prolonged illness and ended her life. The Langer Houz police registered a case and took up investigation.

In another case, K Mahender, a resident of Vanasthalipuram ended his life by hanging at his house. Mahender (24), a resident of Sagar complex in Vanasthalipuram and a native of Ranga Reddy district was facing financial problems and slipped into depression over it, the police said quoting family members of Mahender. On Saturday evening, the man hanged himself to the ceiling fan at his house and ended life.

On noticing him hanging the family members informed the police about it. The police reached the spot and after inquiry shifted the body to Osmania General Hospital mortuary. An autopsy was performed and the body handed over to the family members.

In the third case, M Sai Ram (20), a private employee from Krishnanagar, Yousufguda hanged himself to death. The family member of Sai Ram told the police that his father had died a month ago and since then, he was depressed. He hanged himself at his house on Saturday evening.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter