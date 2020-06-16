Three persons, including a woman, held for burglary in Rachakonda

By | Published: 4:31 pm

Hyderabad: Three persons, including a woman, allegedly involved in 26 cases in different police station areas in the State were caught by the Rachakonda police here on Tuesday.

The police recovered 28.5 tolas of gold, 3.2 kilograms of silver, 30 imitation gold ornaments, an auto-rickshaw and a motorcycle, all together worth over Rs. 21 lakh from them.

The three were identified as Ponnala Shiva Shankar (37), Indla Soma Shiva Shankar (35) and Ambala Nagamani (40).

Rachakonda Commissioner Mahesh M Bhagwat said the gang would identify locked houses in different colonies during the day and later break into those in the night.

Ponnala Shiva had started committing property offences in 2005 while Soma Shiva was into crime since 2002. Nagamani helped them in three property offences and hid the stolen property in her house. She also gave shelter to the offenders in her house whenever they were on the run after committing offences.