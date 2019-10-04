Three persons injured in bus mishap in Hyderabad

By | Published: 9:44 pm

Hyderabad: Three persons were injured when a TSRTC bus lost control and hit their vehicles at Amberpet on Friday morning. The district bus belonging to Warangal-2 Depot which was proceeding from MGBS to Warangal lost control leading to the mishap.

According to the Amberpet police, the bus driver B Kumar, who was driving in a rash and negligent manner lost control of the wheel and first rammed into a car and then an auto-rickshaw, which hit a scooter. The bus rammed into an electric pole on the road side which broke and fell on the house beside it.

A couple travelling in the auto-rickshaw and a person driving the scooter suffered minor injuries in the mishap. They were immediately shifted to a nearby hospital and given first-aid.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter