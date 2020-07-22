Three persons run over by train in Vikarabad

By | Published: 3:36 pm

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident, three persons died on the spot after they were run over by a train on the railway tracks near Chittigadda area in Vikarabad district here on Wednesday afternoon.

The victims, including women, are suspected to be construction workers and are yet to be identified, police said.

Sources said the mishap occurred around 1 pm when about 15 workers were working near the railway tracks unaware of the train coming on the track towards them.

The Vikarabad Government Railway Police reached the spot and took up investigation.

