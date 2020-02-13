Three persons who tested positive for COVID-19 in Kerala now stable: Govt

By | Published: 4:40 pm

New Delhi: Three persons who tested positive for COVID-19 (novel coronavirus disease 2019) in Kerala are now stable, Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Thursday.

The 645 Indians evacuated from the coronavirus-hit Wuhan city have all tested negative for the virus and discharge guidelines are being issued, he said.

People at 21 airports are being screened for coronavirus, he told a press conference.

“All the states have been informed about the guidelines and precautionary measures to be taken,” Vardhan said.