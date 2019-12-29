Three players share lead in Chess Championship

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 6:23 pm

Hyderabad: Challa Saharsha, Narahari Geethika Hasini and Gandham Yashwanth Naveen are in joint lead with five points apiece at the end of the fifth round of the Telangana State Below 1400 Chess Championship being held at Lal Bahadur Stadium on Sunday.

Results: Round V: Gandham Yaswanth Naveen (4) bt Paladugu Yoga Harishini (4); Surya Alakanti (4) drew with Papaganti Sri Chaitanya (4); Narahari Geethika Hasini (4) bt Prabhu Trichy Srinivasan (4); Pradyumna Rathod (3.5) lost to Challa Saharsha (4); Harshita Agrawal (3.5) bt Srivardhan Reddy Devareddy (3.5); Namathabad Vinay (3.5) bt Sri Prathik J (3.5); Allampati Kovidh Kushal Reddy (3.5) bt Viswajith Sai B (3.5); Jampana Srivanth Varma (3) lost to Nisikant Pattnaik (3); Asma Maryam Begum (3) lost to Sistla Anil Gopal (3); Raju Vislavath (3) drew with Ramaraju Kistapuram (3).

