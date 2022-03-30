Three police officials from Telangana nominated for UNMISS

Hyderabad: A Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) and two Inspectors from Telangana were nominated for United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) along with the police officials from other States for 2022-24.

DSP Venkatagiri Panakanti and two Inspectors Patlola Madhusudhan Reddy and Koppula Nagender Rao from Telangana who were among the police officials from Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), MHA, Border Security Force (BSF), Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Jammu and Kashmir, Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Kerala, Meghalaya, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Railway Protection Force (RPF) nominated for the mission.

Police officials said that these nominated police officers from different States in the country will join the peacekeeping mission for one year in Sudan. They will undergo a rigorous selection procedure before being nominated to work in the prestigious peace keeping force, they said.

The criteria for the nomination are that the police officers must render eight years of service including training period and must clear from a vigilance angle. They will serve as police officers individually in various UN posts in different States of Africa. Inspectors Satheesh Ch Reddy and P Sita from Telangana deployed for the mission in 2021 strictly adhering to Covid-19 safety protocols.

