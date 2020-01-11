Three property offenders arrested in Hyderabad

By | Published: 4:05 pm 4:57 pm

Hyderabad: Three members of a gang of property offenders who were allegedly involved in a theft of cigarette cartons were arrested by the Chandanagar police on Saturday. The police recovered 59 cigarette cartons worth Rs.80 lakh from them.

The suspects were identified as Sanjay Pundalik Dhumale (38), Namdev Sambaji Munde (53) and Rathod Rajebhau Babu (41), all natives of Nanded in Maharashtra. Three others – Kashinath Kadham, Raju Enjwade and Digamber Dhumale are absconding.

The prime suspect Sanjay is into cloth business in Chandanagar and sought help of other suspects who are his friends in committing theft of the cigarettes from a godown at Padmaja colony in Chandanagar.

“On January 2, the suspects came in a truck to the godown and using a crowbar, they broke open the door on the lock of the shutter. They shifted the consignment, 59 cigarette cartons, into the truck and left the place,” said A Venkateshwar Rao, DCP (Madhapur).

After committing the theft, they shifted the property in the truck to Nanded where they sold it to Gopal Purshotham Daliya (43) of Nanded.

Based on a complaint from the management of the company, the Chandanagar police registered a case and took up investigation. The police caught the gang in Nanded.

The police recovered 59 cartons of the cigarette and seized an Ashok Leyland Dost Truck, Toyota Etios Car and two mobile phones from the suspects. “Efforts are on to nab the remaining members of the gang,” said the DCP.

