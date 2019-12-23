Three property offenders caught by Falaknuma police

By | Published: 11:53 am

Hyderabad: Three property offenders who tried to break open an ATM machine and decamp with currency notes were caught by the Falaknuma police. The police seized gas cutters and other tools from them.

According to police officials, the suspects Mohd Mubeen alias Nizam sarkar, Shaik Quasim Ali and Md Sajid were trying to forcefully break open the Syndicate Bank ATM, located at Shamsheergunj.

The police patrolling party immediately nabbed them. Police officials maintained that the three property offenders were previously involved in few cases. More details awaited.

