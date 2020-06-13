Three property offenders including juvenile held in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:07 am

Hyderabad: The Jubilee Hills police apprehended three persons who were allegedly involved in three vehicle theft cases. The police recovered two motorcycles and an auto-rickshaw, all together worth Rs 3.05 lakh from them.

The arrested persons were Udara Ramesh (19) and Mohd Ismail (22) and a male juvenile. The trio were involved in three cases of vehicle theft reported in Jubilee Hills and Banjara Hills police station limits.

“They were caught during a routine vehicle checking,” said A Ramesh, Detective Inspector, Jubilee Hills.

