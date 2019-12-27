Three property offenders nabbed in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:30 am

Hyderabad: Three property offenders who were involved in seven house burglaries were arrested by the Rachakonda police on Thursday. The police recovered gold and silver ornaments, a motorcycle, two laptops, cameras, dollars and Rs10,000 cash at their instance.

The suspects were identified as Sanagala Srikanth (22), Mohd Abdul Asif (21) and Sanagala Sai Kumar (20). The trio would move around in localities during the day time and identify houses which were locked. “During the night, the gang would break into the house and decamp with property,” said P Yadagiri, DCP Crime Rachakonda. The arrested persons were remanded to police custody.

