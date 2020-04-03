Three scribes held for blackmailing ex-chairman of Khammam DCCB

By | Published: 12:08 pm

Khammam: The police have taken three scribes into custody following complaints of blackmail at the residence of former Chairman of Khammam DCCB M Vijay Babu at Sathupalli in the district on Thursday night.

Speaking to media men at his residence, Vijay Babu alleged that the reporters of Surya daily were publishing false reports against him for the past four days. Dismissing charges of corruption levelled by the newspaper he said after his election as the bank’s Chairman in 2013 served for six years for the welfare of the farmers.

“The scribes of the newspaper called me demanding Rs 30 lakhs to stop publishing news against me. They came to my house on Thursday night and demanded Rs 15 lakhs, finally settled for Rs 5 lakh along with subscription payment for 150 newspapers”, he complained.

Vijay Babu who recorded the whole episode on phone and handed over the money to the trio identified as Murthy, Satyanarayana and Nimmagadda Srikanth, has beforehand alerted the police, who took the scribes into their custody.

Vijay Babu informed that the scribes have revealed to him that they have published the news reporters at the behest of two persons called Nunna Ramakrishna and Kanakam Janardhan. A complaint in this connection was booked and investigation was on, said Sathupalli CI Ramakanth.

