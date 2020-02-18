Three sisters go missing in Visakhapatnam

By | Published: 7:13 pm

Visakhapatnam: Three sisters went missing on Tuesday and police teams are busy searching for them.

Anuradha, 22, Tulasi, 20 and Komali, 17, of Dwarakanagar in the city left home and sent an SMS to their mother not to search for them as they had decided to end their lives. The panic-stricken parents approached the police for help.

Their father works as a driver and it is said that they had arranged for marriage of one of them which was not to their liking and therefore left home.

