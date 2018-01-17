Three snatchers arrested in separate cases in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:25 am

Hyderabad: Two persons involved in cases of snatching mobile phones from people in colonies, were arrested by the LB Nagar police on Tuesday. Four mobile phones and a motorbike were recovered from them.

The suspects were identified as K Sai Kiran (22) and B Arun Kumar (19), both residents of Bapu Nagar near Saroornagar.

“They used to commit offences by roaming on the bike. They used to target those walking on the streets and speaking on their mobile phones,” said P Kasi Reddy, Inspector, LB Nagar. They used to sell the mobile phones to potential customers for less than the market price.

During interrogation, it was found that the two were involved in a similar case registered at the Saroornagar police station apart from the one at L B Nagar police station, he said, adding that both the cases were booked in this month.

In another robbery case, the LB Nagar police arrested B Rajender alias Dancer Raju (37), for snatching gold chains by targeting women walking alone. A resident of L B Nagar, Raju was an alcoholic. The Inspector said he started committing offences to lead a lavish lifestyle. “He used to rob gold ornaments from women and sell them to money lenders to gain easy money,” he said.

Three cases were booked against Raju at L B Nagar and Saroornagar police stations.

In both the cases, the suspects were produced before the court and remanded in judicial custody.