Three snatching offenders held in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:44 am

Hyderabad: The Langar Houz police nabbed three snatching offenders and recovered gold, cash, a motorcycle and a knife from them on Friday.

The arrested persons are all aged 17 years from Tolichowki and Banjara Hills. According to the police, under the influence of drug substance, the gang would roam on the roads during night and target women found alone. They follow them and snatch the handbag in a secluded place. They have committed four cases, two each in Langar Houz and Narsingi.

