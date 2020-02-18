Three students drowned in lake in Sangareddy district

By | Published: 5:10 pm

Sanagreddy: Three school students drowned at a lake at Annaram village of Gummadidala Mandal in Sangareddy district on Tuesday.

The victims were identified as Mahilapl, Sandeep and Pallav Kumar. The trio was studying 8th class in a local school.

While Mahipal and Sandeep were residents of Annaram, Pallav was a resident of neighbouring Suraram village. They reportedly ventured into the lake in a playful mood though none of them knew swimming. The bodies were fished out a couple of hours later. A pal of gloom descended on the village as three children died on the same day. A case was registered.

