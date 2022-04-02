Three teenage boys drown in Godavari in Mulugu district

Mulugu: In a tragic incident, three teenage boys drowned in the Godavari river near their village Royyur in Eturnagaram mandal in the district on Saturday. The victims are: Dongiri Sandeep (15), Bedika Satish (17) and Akudari Saivardhan (17) of the same village. They, along with scores of villagers, had gone to the river as a part of the Lakshmi Devara celebrations.

“They ventured into the river to bathe, but they had drowned before our eyes due to some whirlpools in that area in the river,” said an eyewitness and villager of Royyur. The police led by SI Indraiah reached the spot and took up the search operation by pressing two teams of expert swimmers to fish out the bodies. Till 4.30 pm, the bodies were not retrieved. The search was on.

