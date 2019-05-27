Three Telangana hoopsters in India U-16 camp

By | Published: 8:37 pm

Hyderabad: Three young hoopsters, Korla Gowtham, Kartik Chaddha and Gona Pratheek from Hyderabad have been selected to join the Indian camp which will gear up for the South Asian Basketball Association (SABA) under-16 qualifiers to be held in Dhaka from July 3 to 7. Kartik and Pratheek play in center position while Gautham plays as a forward.

If selected, they will become the first players from the State to represent India in the SABA Championship. Kartik is a student from Oakridge International School while Pratheek is studying in Slate School. Gowtham is a trainee at KVBR Stadium.

Telangana team won six out of the seven matches they played in the 36th Youth National Basketball Championship held in Coimbatore and the performance of these players in this tourney led to their selection. However, the team couldn’t make it to the Level 1.

“This is the first instance that as many as three players from the same team have been selected for the Indian camp. This is a big boost for basketball fraternity in Telangana,” said Norman Issac, general secretary, Telangana Basketball Association.