Three Telangana police stations ranked in country’s top 50

By | Published: 11:51 am

Hyderabad: Three police stations from Telangana have got rankings in the top 50 across the country in a report of the Ministry of Home Affairs. Narayanapur police station in Rachakonda police commissionerate was ranked 14th while the Chintapalli police station secured the 24th rank and the Bejjanki police station got the 41st rank.

The best police station ranking was decided based on two categories – 80 per cent performance metrics and 20 per cent infrastructure at the police station and citizens feedback. The ranks were declared after conducting a detailed survey of the police stations in the country.

The purpose of conducting survey every year was to establish a system for performance measurement and add training to inculcate the habit to utilize and maintain the data on crime and criminal tracking network system regularly by all police stations.

