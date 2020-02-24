Three Telangana U-16 hoopsters called for national Basketball camp

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 9:08 pm

Hyderabad: The Basketball Federation of India (BFI) has called three Telangana players _ Korla Gowtham, Kartik Chaddha and Gona Pratheek to attend the National coaching camp of the Indian under-16 team in preparation for the FIBA under-16 championship which will be held in from April 5 to 12.

The camp will be held at Basketball Academy Jayaprakash Narayan National Youth Centre, Vidyanagar in Bengaluru from February 25 to April 4.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .