Three temples in TS exempted from on-hereditary trust boards formation

Bhadrachalam, Vemulawada and Yadadri temples were deleted from the list. which has called applications for fromation of Non-Hereditary Trust Boards

By | Published: 9:50 pm

Hyderabad: In view of the developmental works to be undertaken, the Endowments Department has deleted the names of three prominent temples in Bhadrachalam, Vemulawada and Yadadri from the list of 42 temples for which the department has called applications for formation of Non-Hereditary Trust Boards.

The Endowments department through a government order (GO Rt No 227) dated September 9, 2020 called for applications from interested persons for the constitution of these boards.

However, on Monday, the department has issued an erratum deleting names of Sri Seetha Rama Chandra Swamy Devasthanam (Bhadrachalam) , Sri Rajarajeshwara Swamy Devasthanam, (Vemulawada) and Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Devasthanam (Yadadri) from the list of temples (above Rs 1 crore income) of the earlier order.

Now you can get hand picked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .