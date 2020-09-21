Three tribal girls go missing in Kothagudem

Their families belong to Korrasiguda of Konta area in Sukma district in Chhattisgarh and had migrated to Telangana a few years ago

By | Published: 9:02 pm

Kothagudem: Three tribal girls have been reported missing from their village Kotha Chennapuram of Aswaraopet mandal. They have been missing since last Thursday but it came to light only on Monday.

The missing Gutthi Koya girls were identified as Hemla Bhimi (17), Hemla Idime (19) and Hemla Devi (20).

Their families belong to Korrasiguda of Konta area in Sukma district in Chhattisgarh and had migrated to Telangana a few years ago. The trio was said to have left their homes on the night of Sep 16 and reached a neighbouring village Gandlagudem from where they disappeared the next day.

A missing case has been registered based on a complaint by Bhimi’s father Hemla Deva and investigation is under way, said Aswaraopet Inspector of Police, Upender Bandam.

