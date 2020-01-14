Three TRS women candidates elected unopposed in IDA Bollaram

By | Published: 7:45 pm

Sangareddy: Two more TRS candidates were unanimously elected in IDA Bollaram municipality as all the contestants from the election fray chose to withdraw on Tuesday, on the last day of withdrawing the nominations. On Monday, former Sarpanch, Kolanu Roja Rani was elected unanimously as the rest of contestants withdrew from the election. Two more candidates elected unopposed on Tuesday were also women and close associates of Roja Rani. The TRS cadre erupted in celebration as three of 22 wards were won even before the election was conducted. Meanwhile, Roja Rani said that TRS candidates will win most of the wards with a huge majority because the base of the Opposition is fragile here.

