Three UoH scholars outshine in DIET – URDU exam conducted by UPPSC

By | Published: 3:22 pm 3:25 pm

Hyderabad: Three research scholars including two alumni, Dr Shareef Ahmad, Dr Nagma Parveen and Imran Ahmad, of the University of Hyderabad, have come out with flying colours in the examination comprising written and interview for the post of Assistant Professor- Urdu in the District Institute of Education & Training (DIET) conducted by the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC), Prayagraj.

Hailing from the Ambedkar Nagar district, UP, Dr Shareef did his M. Phil and Ph. D in Urdu from the Department of Urdu, University of Hyderabad and his topic of Ph. D was ‘Uttar Pradesh Mein Urdu Afsana Nigari’.

Dr Nagma Parveen who belongs to the district Mau, UP, did her M. Phil and Ph. D in Urdu here and her topic of Ph. D was ‘Mirza Hamid Baig : Fikr o Funn’.

Coming from Balrampur, UP, Imran Ahmad did his M. Phil from the Department of Urdu, University of Hyderabad and has submitted the Ph. D thesis ‘Tanveer Ahmad Alvi : Hayat o Khidmat’ in the month of November 2019 to the university and is waiting for viva voce, a press release said.

