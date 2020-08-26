Three vehicles burnt as land dispute turns violent in Nizamabad

By | Published: 12:06 am

Nizamabad: Three vehicles belonging to the sarpanch, ward member and a co-option member of Nadipalli gram panchayat in Dichpally mandal were allegedly set blaze by a realtor following a land dispute here on Tuesday.

Following the incident, villagers staged a protest on the Dichpally-Nizamabad highway demanding that the authorities take action against the accused.

According to the police, the dispute pertained to a real estate venture — Rainbow Homes — which was adjacent to a Muslim graveyard.

Owner of the real estate venture Sandeep, alleged that sarpanch Kulachari Sathish and the ward members were supporting the Muslim community members in this dispute and were reportedly instigating them against him as the venture borders the graveyard. The issued had flared up again between Sandeep and members of the Muslim community during a funeral. The sarpanch and the ward members had apparently supported the minority community in this regard and Sandeep bore a grudge against them.

In the early hours of Tuesday, Sandeep and his three followers arrived at Nadipally and burnt a car (Tata Manza) belonging to gram panchayat co-option member Nayeem by pouring petrol on the vehicle. Later, they went to sarpanch Sathish’s house and warned his father. They also set ablaze a SUV (Toyota Fortuner) belonging to the sarpanch. After this they headed to the residence of ward member Momin and set ablaze his motorbike.

Learning about the incident, the sarpanch and his supporters went to Rainbow Ventures in search of Sandeep, who by then had reportedly fled. Not finding him there, the irate villagers destroyed the furniture and other material in the real estate office.

On receipt of information, Nizamabad ACP Srinivas Kumar reached the spot and took control of the situation. A huge posse of policemen were also deployed at the village.

Nizamabad Commissioner of Police Karthikeya assured the sarpanch and the protesting villagers of bringing the culprit to book following which they called off the protest.

