Three VRAs suspended in Mancherial

By | Published: 7:40 pm

Mancherial: Three Village Revenue Assistants (VRAs) were suspended by Tahsildar for their alleged role in missing revenue records in Kasipet mandal on Sunday.

The suspended VRAs were Ch Swamy (Malkapalli), B Satheesh (Thirumalapur), R Mallaiah ( Peddanapalli). They were suspended when records of certain lands in Peddanapalli and other villages went missing from the office of Kasipet mandal Tahsildar, raising many eyebrows. It is learned that some officials indulged in wrongdoings and misplaced the records to cover up their offence.

