Three VROs, AE suspended in Sangareddy

By | Published: 12:24 am

Sangareddy: Sangareddy District Collector M Hanumantha Rao suspended three revenue officials and an assistant engineer of Irrigation Department on Saturday on the charge of helping land encroachers in their respective places in Sangareddy district.

The Collector suspended Gulam Moinuddin, AE, Gummadidala, Revenue Inspector Arif Moinuddin and K Narayana Rao, VRO of Annaram village of Gummadidala mandal, Satyanarayana, VRO, Kandi mandal headquarters. During a review meeting with revenue and other department officials in Sangareddy on Saturday, the Collector said that revenue officials have failed to change their attitude even after repeated warnings. He further said that the revenue department has lost credibility among the people because of some corrupt officials.

Saying that they have got the intelligence department report with them on land encroachments, illegal layouts, and illegal structures, Rao said that they would initiate stern action against all such officers, who were colluding with the encroachers and those who were raising illegal constructions too. The Collector instructed the Revenue Inspectors and Village Revenue Officers to make regular inspections under their purview to list out the encroachments and illegal structures. He also directed them not to allow any persons to lay illegal ventures without obtaining proper permission. Rao also warned that they would file criminal cases against such persons. Additional Collector Veera Reddy, RDOs, Thesildars and others were present.

Earlier, the revenue and irrigation officials have removed the structures as a real estate venture developers encroached part of irrigation bund of Kishan Sagar located exactly opposite Indian Institute of Technology-Hyderabad (IIT-H) in Kandi Mandal headquarters on Saturday. The Collector has suspended the VRO Satyanarayana for supporting the real estate developers here.

