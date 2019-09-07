3 women footballers from erstwhile Adilabad qualify for Santosh Trophy

By | Published: 9:31 pm

Mancherial: Three women football players belonging to Mancherial and Kumram Bheem Asifabad districts have qualified to participate in the national-level Santosh Trophy to be held in Arunachal Pradesh from September 10 to 22.

District Youth Services and Sports Officer B Srikanth Reddy said the players were K Sridevi, E Lavanya and G Shravani. Sridevi and Lavanya are pursuing degree at Telangana Social Welfare Degree College, Mancherial, while Shravani is an Intermediate I year at a private junior college of the town. They were selected in the State-level team.

Sridevi hails from the remote Penchikalpet mandal in Kumram Bheem Asifabad district, while Lavanya and Shravani are residents of Rechini in Thandur mandal and Dhonabanda in Hajipur mandal of Mancherial district, respectively. All of them are daughters of dailywagers.

P Raghunath Reddy, general secretary, and K Purushottam Reddy, president of District Football Association, Mancherial, congratulated them for this achievement.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter